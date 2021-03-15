Weather forecast for Donegal, March 15, 2021 - outlook for St Patrick's Day is good

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and dull with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It will be a milder day with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

According to Met Éireann tonight will be mostly cloudy. Rain and drizzle will develop and will spread across the country overnight. Drier and clearer conditions developing in the northwest towards morning. Staying mild with lowest temperatures of six to nine degrees, in light to moderate westerly winds.

Tuesday will be cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle in most places in the morning, but dry and sunny conditions will extend to all areas by the afternoon.

A pleasant afternoon for most as temperatures increase to between 11 and 16 degrees.

WEDNESDAY (ST PATRICK'S DAY): St. Patrick's Day will be dry with good spells of sunshine. Feeling pleasant too in light, variable breezes and afternoon temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.