SITA software engineering jobs boost for Donegal

An IT provider specialising in the air transport industry is set to expand its workforce in Donegal, having identified Letterkenny as a key location for software development.

SITA, which established its office in Letterkenny in 2003, growing its team from 20 to more than 100, is currently recruiting for 55 software engineers, as it ramps up development of its airport portfolio.

Welcoming this morning's announcement, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue said SITA was significantly expanding its Agile DevOps teams, to develop the next generation of its highly successful SITA AT AIRPORTS portfolio. These new roles include software engineers, test engineers, UX designers, scrum masters and product owners.

As the air transport industry begins its slow recovery from COVID-19, airports, airlines and governments are looking to further streamline their operations and passenger journey through automation and digitization.

To meet this growing demand, SITA is accelerating the innovation and development of new solutions across baggage management, airport operations, passenger processing and border management. These solutions are used in more than 1,000 airports and more than 60 governments globally.

Minister McConalogue added: "I welcome SITA's decision to expand operations in Letterkenny by creating 55 new jobs in the next two years. This is much needed positive news for Donegal after the impact COVID-19 had on the local economy. It is a vote of confidence in the talents of Donegal employees and of the local economy by SITA."

"This expansion is further proof that Letterkenny and the North-West are software-innovation hubs and internationally recognised. I wish SITA every success in its expansion. As a Donegal Minister I will continue to work with the IDA and my government colleagues to promote the benefits of Donegal as a place to do business."

"This is further positive news for Letterkenny following on from the granting of over €18m in URDF funding for the town and again highlights confidence in the town," Minister McConalogue concluded.

To find out more about the new positions opening up in Letterkenny, visit SITA’s career portal.

SITA established its office in Letterkenny in 2003. In 2015 it invested in a new-state-of-the-art building to accommodate the growing software teams. Today, SITA’s teams in Letterkenny are responsible for designing and creating software solutions for four of SITA’s key portfolios.