Donegal gardaí to take part in new water safety initiative

Gardaí in the Buncrana District are to trial an initiative focussed on water safety.

The pilot trial, which is being run in conjunction with Water Safety Ireland and is supported by the RNLI, will each patrol car in the district equipped with a throw bag - a water rescue device - which can be used in the event of a water based incident.

This life saving piece of equipment consists of ring buoys with combined throw bags and independent throw bags and Gardaí in the district have been trained in their use.

As more people are likely to take to the water with the improving weather An Garda Síochána is reminding the public to stay safe while engaging in activities in or on the water.