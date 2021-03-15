Donegal gardaí to take part in new water safety initiative

Contact
Buncrana gardaí and Lough Swilly RNLI members at the launch of the new pilot scheme
Gardaí in the Buncrana District are to trial an initiative focussed on water safety.
The pilot trial, which is being run in conjunction with Water Safety Ireland and is supported by the RNLI, will each patrol car in the district equipped with a throw bag - a water rescue device - which can be used in the event of a water based incident.
This life saving piece of equipment consists of ring buoys with combined throw bags and independent throw bags and Gardaí in the district have been trained in their use.
As more people are likely to take to the water with the improving weather An Garda Síochána is reminding the public to stay safe while engaging in activities in or on the water.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Irish Postmasters’ Union says a Government financial intervention must be in place by this June to keep post offices open
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.