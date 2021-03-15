Contact

It's back to school time in Donegal again as Phase 2 of the school reopening plan gets underway

All primary school children are now back in the classroom

Leitrim Mammy Diaries:Preparing for big school with jabs, ABCs and velcro

Many parents are welcoming the return to the classroom

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

There has been a notable increase in traffic this morning as Phase 2 of the reopening of schools after lockdown gets underway.

At primary school level, Third to Sixth Classes returned to school on Monday. With the younger classes already back, this means that all primary school classes are now taking place in the classroom. 

While some parents have reservations about sending their children back to school during the Covid-19 pandemic, many will welcome an end to the pressures of homeschooling. It has been a particularly challenging time for parents who themselves are working from home while also trying to ensure that their children engage fully with online learning. 

At secondary school level, Fifth Years  returned to school on Monday, joining Sixth Years who were the first group back. It has been announced that some allowance will be made for Fifth Years' missed classroom time when their Leaving Cert takes place in 2022.

It will be after Easter before remaining secondary school students return to classroom learning.

