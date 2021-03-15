Oscar nomination for stunning film scripted by Donegal-based writer

Animated film Wolfwakers has been nominated for an Academy Award.

This comes on the back of the stunning film receiving nominations for the Golden Globes and Baftas.

Wolfwalkers was scripted by Donegal-based writer Will Collins and is the latest feature-length animation from Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart. It was produced at Kilkenny studio Cartoon Saloon.

Désirée Finnegan, Chief Executive, Fís Eireann/Screen Ireland, said: “Our warmest congratulations to directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, screenwriter Will Collins, and all at Cartoon Saloon on their Academy Award nomination today.

“Wolfwalkers is a triumph of creative collaboration and Irish storytelling, and we are exceptionally proud to have supported the film since the beginning. The consistent and continued success of Cartoon Saloon’s work is testament to Ireland’s thriving animation industry, and indicative of the creative talent working tirelessly to produce powerfully engaging stories for audiences, both at home and around the world.”

The Academy Awards take place on April 25. Wolfwalkers is nominated in the Best Animated Feature category.

Wolfwalkers tells the story of an English girl called Robyn Goodfellowe who finds herself in Kilkenny where Lord Protector Oliver Cromwell has tasked her father (played by Sean Bean) to rid the woods of wolves.

Robyn becomes friends with a wild local girl called Mebh who is one of the last mystical wolfwalkers and their fates quickly become intertwined. They must find Mebh’s missing mother and convince Robyn’s father not to destroy the wolves.

Wolfwalkers is available on Apple TV+ which can be viewed on smart tvs as well as PCs, phones and tablets. There is a monthly subscription fee with a free trial period also available.