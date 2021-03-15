Tomorrow is the deadline for Donegal Garda Youth Awards

Submissions for the Donegal Garda Youth Awards must be received by 5pm tomorrow, March 16.

The annual Donegal Garda Youth Awards celebrate outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 21 years from throughout the county.



An Garda Síochána in Donegal and the Joint Policing Committee recognise that young people throughout the county have been involved in good and positive endeavours locally.

These awards reward those young people who by their presence make their communities a better place to live in.

There is still time to get a form printed from the link on this page or at www.donegalcoco/jpc

You may collect one at your local Garda Station also.

Please submit all nominations by e-mail to Donegalgardayouthawards@garda.ie or drop it into your local Garda Station for the attention of Garda Gráinne Doherty.

A virtual awards event will take place in early April in adherence with Government Covid-19 guidelines. Winners and nominees will be notified of these details by the organising committee following the adjudication process.

There are four separate awards categories for young people:



1. Individual Award – Making a positive contribution to their Community, making it a better place to live.



2. Group Award – two or more young people making a positive contribution to their community, making it a better place to live.



3. Special Achievement Award – Overcome difficult circumstances, defied all the odds, and whose commitment deserves recognition.



4. Community Safety Award - Through a crime prevention or safety initiative/innovation, have made their Community a safer place to live.



This year’s adjudicators are: Judge Paul Kelly (chairman); Inspector Shaun Grant and Cllr Gerry McMonagle.