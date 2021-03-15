Funding approved for repair and specialist cleaning of iconic Donegal monument

The iconic Four Masters memorial monument in Donegal Town is to undergo specialist cleaning and repair.

Councillors in the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal MD agreed that the cost of the work could be met from the Parking Reserve Fund.

Area Roads Officer Mark Sweeney told councillors: “Tenders back for cleaning of Four Masters monument in Donegal Town.

“It is tricky to get a source of funding for cleaning, repair and repointing work so I am looking for approval to take that out of the Parking Reserve Fund.”

Cllr Tom Conaghan (Ind) proposed that the fund be used. This was seconded by Barry Sweeny (FG).

Cllr Conaghan (Ind) said: “I thank Mark for all his work towards the monument in Donegal Town. A lot of people are asking about it.



“It is good for the town that is being brought up to spec.”



Situated on the Diamond where there is a high level of passing traffic, the sandstone obelisk has become quite dirty and grimy in recent years.

Back in September 2019, Mr Sweeney told councillors in the MD: “The memorial is a protected structure so we need a conservation architect to oversee the works.”

The architect was appointed and tenders were sought for the work. Approval for the funds means that the much-needed work can now commence.

The four-sided obelisk was erected in 1938. It is inscribed with a number of Celtic motifs as well as the names of each of the four authors of the Annals of the Four Masters - Franciscan brother Mícheál Ó Cléirigh and three laymen, Cú Choigcríche Ó Cléirigh, Fearfeasa Ó Maolchonaire and Cú Choigcríche Ó Duibhgeannáin.

The four men compiled the annals between 1632 and 1636.

The monument was designed by architectural firm O’Callaghan and Giron. It was unveiled in 1938 by the Most Revd Dr MacNeely, Bishop of Raphoe at the bequest of Patrick M Gallagher, a solicitor and noted historian.

Mr Gallagher bequeathed £5,000 for the project. The monument itself cost £980 and the remaining money was spent on an altar and furnishings in the new Catholic Church.

According to the Architectural Inventory of Ireland: “Its form is enhanced by the quality of the ashlar sandstone (from nearby Mountcharles) used in its construction and by the appealing incised Celtic cross and Celtic interlacing motifs that adorn each face of the memorial and give it a vaguely Romanesque character.

“This monument is of high artistic merit, and is an integral element of the built heritage of the town.”