Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Cordoned-off Donegal beach has led to major problems for locals due to land access being blocked

One farmer couldn't get to his field to feed his animals

Tullan Strand

Tullan Strand

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Residents and landowners in the vicinity of Tullan Strand, Bundoran are being impeded by people parking along the route to the beach.

Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) raised the matter at the March meeting of Donegal MD.

He explained that the main car park had been cordoned off in conjunction with gardaí to stop people congregating as a Covid-19 measure. 

“The problem is that people are parking on the road up to it,” he said. It is inundated with people.”

Cllr McMahon said that access to fields was being blocked. 

“One farmer couldn’t get in to feed his horses,” he said. “Another had a gate broken by a camper van that was turning. 

“The residents on Station Road are really being impeded. They want some sort of action on it.”

Suzanne Bogan from Donegal County Council’s Environment section said: “It sounds like it would be a matter for gardaí. I will alert the people on our side so they can raise it directly and we will find out which avenue it can go through.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie