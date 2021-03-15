Cordoned-off Donegal beach has led to major problems for locals due to land access being blocked

Residents and landowners in the vicinity of Tullan Strand, Bundoran are being impeded by people parking along the route to the beach.

Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) raised the matter at the March meeting of Donegal MD.

He explained that the main car park had been cordoned off in conjunction with gardaí to stop people congregating as a Covid-19 measure.

“The problem is that people are parking on the road up to it,” he said. It is inundated with people.”

Cllr McMahon said that access to fields was being blocked.

“One farmer couldn’t get in to feed his horses,” he said. “Another had a gate broken by a camper van that was turning.

“The residents on Station Road are really being impeded. They want some sort of action on it.”

Suzanne Bogan from Donegal County Council’s Environment section said: “It sounds like it would be a matter for gardaí. I will alert the people on our side so they can raise it directly and we will find out which avenue it can go through.”