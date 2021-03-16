Contact

Pringle welcomes funding for Donegal regeneration projects

TD glad to see the Government recognises the importance of these projects to Letterkenny

An aerial shot of Letterkenny. Photo: Clive Wasson

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, has welcomed the news that more than €18 million has been awarded to regeneration projects in Letterkenny town centre.

“This funding will mean a great deal for Letterkenny by helping to build on important initiatives for the town. I am glad to see the Government recognises the importance of these projects to Letterkenny, and the importance of Letterkenny to Donegal.”

The projects targeted in the funding include further enhancement of the town’s Cathedral Quarter, repurposing of the Letterkenny Courthouse, and strategic land assembly towards regeneration of Lower Main Street, advancement of a regional transport hub, and walking, cycling and parkland infrastructure to enhance the LK Green Connect initiative.

The funding includes €13.6 million awarded under the Government’s Urban Regeneration Development Fund, and €4.5 million in match funding from Donegal County Council.

“I hope the Government will continue to acknowledge and support worthwhile initiatives in Donegal. We have projects and community work across the county that would benefit from stronger Government support,” he said.

