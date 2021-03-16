Glór Tíre temporarily postponed on TG4 due to a Covid-19 incident

Glór Tíre, the search for the next big country music star has been temporarily postponed on TG4 due to a Covid-19 incident.

The series, which began in January, was due to air the semi-final of the competition tonight at 9:30pm. The final contestants left in the competition are Emma Donohue, who is mentored by Mike Denver; David Connor from Claremorris County Mayo, whose mentor is Michael English; Mary Hoey from Cullyhana, Armagh, who is mentored by The Sheerin Family; and Tilly Dawson-Stanley from Glasson, Westmeath, who is mentored by Cliona Hagan.

Following advice from the HSE, it was necessary to postpone the final two programmes until further notice. Voting has been suspended but all votes that have been cast to date will be valid once the competition recommences

Glór Tíre currently in its seventeenth season is presented by Aoife Ni Thuairisg and Seamús Ó Scanláin, with help from the judges John Creedon, Caitríona Ní Shúilleabháin and Jó Ní Chéide who advise and and guide the contestants.