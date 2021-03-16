Gardaí renew appeal over fatal Donegal collision

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information about a fatal road collision in Donegal last week in which a man died.

The collision occurred at Ballymagroarty, Ballintra on the N15 on Thursday, March 11 at approximately 8am.

A man in his 30s who was driving the car died after he was removed to Sligo University Hospital with critical injuries.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage including dash-cam who were travelling in the area between 7.30am and 8.30am to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon garda station on 071 985 8530, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.