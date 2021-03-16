Contact

Donegal people asked to help make Hepatitis C a rare disease before 2030

HIQA launches public consultation on a birth cohort testing programme for diagnosis of Hepatitis C

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has commenced a public consultation on a draft Health Technology Assessment (HTA) of offering once-off testing for the Hepatitis C virus (HCV) to people in Ireland born between 1965 and 1985.

HIQA undertook the HTA following the publication of the National Clinical Guideline for Hepatitis C Screening, which conditionally recommended offering birth cohort testing subject to the outcome of a full HTA to assess its clinical effectiveness, cost-effectiveness and budget impact.

Chronic HCV infection causes damage to the liver and other organs. It is often called the ‘silent disease’ as many people do not have symptoms. Unless treated, it can cause substantial morbidity and mortality over time, for example, 128 liver transplants completed in Ireland between 2005 and 2018 were due to HCV. However, this does not need to be the case, as highly effective and acceptable treatments for HCV are now available.

Dr Máirín Ryan, HIQA’s deputy chief executive and director of health technology assessment, said: “In Ireland, the prevalence of HCV infection is highest amongst those born between 1965 and 1985. Our analysis found that a one-time birth cohort testing programme for this group represents good value for money, but has significant upfront costs.”

Dr Ryan continued: “Around the world, targets are being set to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat. Here in Ireland, the Health Service Executive aims to achieve the WHO target of making Hepatitis C a rare disease before 2030. Introduction of a birth cohort testing programme would improve Ireland’s chance of reaching this elimination goal.”

HIQA wants to hear the views of the Irish public on this draft report before it is finalised and invites members of the public to give feedback on the HTA until Tuesday, April 27.

Following this consultation, the final report will be subject to approval by the board of HIQA and provided as advice to the Minister for Health to inform a decision on whether or not to provide birth cohort testing for HCV in Ireland.

You can read the draft report and take part in the public consultation on www.hiqa.ie.

