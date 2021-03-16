Donegal people asked to help make Hepatitis C a rare disease before 2030

Contact
The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has commenced a public consultation on a draft Health Technology Assessment (HTA) of offering once-off testing for the Hepatitis C virus (HCV) to people in Ireland born between 1965 and 1985.
HIQA undertook the HTA following the publication of the National Clinical Guideline for Hepatitis C Screening, which conditionally recommended offering birth cohort testing subject to the outcome of a full HTA to assess its clinical effectiveness, cost-effectiveness and budget impact.
Chronic HCV infection causes damage to the liver and other organs. It is often called the ‘silent disease’ as many people do not have symptoms. Unless treated, it can cause substantial morbidity and mortality over time, for example, 128 liver transplants completed in Ireland between 2005 and 2018 were due to HCV. However, this does not need to be the case, as highly effective and acceptable treatments for HCV are now available.
Dr Máirín Ryan, HIQA’s deputy chief executive and director of health technology assessment, said: “In Ireland, the prevalence of HCV infection is highest amongst those born between 1965 and 1985. Our analysis found that a one-time birth cohort testing programme for this group represents good value for money, but has significant upfront costs.”
Dr Ryan continued: “Around the world, targets are being set to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat. Here in Ireland, the Health Service Executive aims to achieve the WHO target of making Hepatitis C a rare disease before 2030. Introduction of a birth cohort testing programme would improve Ireland’s chance of reaching this elimination goal.”
HIQA wants to hear the views of the Irish public on this draft report before it is finalised and invites members of the public to give feedback on the HTA until Tuesday, April 27.
Following this consultation, the final report will be subject to approval by the board of HIQA and provided as advice to the Minister for Health to inform a decision on whether or not to provide birth cohort testing for HCV in Ireland.
You can read the draft report and take part in the public consultation on www.hiqa.ie.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Tony McNamee slides in on Daniel Lafferty of Shamrock Rovers at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin Picture Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Glór Tíre, the search for the next big country music star has been temporarily postponed on TG4 due to a Covid-19 incident.
The early nineteenth-century Condon House on The Mall in Ballyshannon will undergo conservation works under the Heritage Council’s Historic Towns Initiative.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.