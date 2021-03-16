Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Works starts on 'Main Street Beirut' pothole entrance to Donegal housing estate

Cllr McGowan welcomes works started at The Beeches in Ballybofey 

Works starts on 'Main Street Beirut' pothole entrance to Donegal housing estate

Cllr Patrick McGowan at the entrance to The Beeches

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Work has started on the entrance to a housing estate in Ballybofey that was once likened to Main Street Beirut - such was the extent of the craters in the road there.

Local councillor, Patrick McGowan said it's great to see Churchill quarries getting on with emergency repairs at The Beeches in Ballybofey.

"Council engineer, Paddy Mullin,  who is over the council's taking in charge section, reached agreement over a month ago to carry out emergency works to the main entrance road into The Beeches including some smaller repairs further up the estate.
 
"The main taking in charge process is still ongoing with negotiations between Irish Water and the new developer who proposed finishing off the unfinished houses at the top of the estate.

"A overall resolution is being negotiated with all parties by Paddy Mullin - issues such bonds, new development charges and any other funding that the council can draw down.

The start of the work at The Beeches, Ballybofey

"It is hoped that agreement can be reached but first all parties are waiting on a response from Irish Water to see what their requirements will be," he said.

He added he knew all residents and other users will be delighted to see these initial works have started after many years.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie