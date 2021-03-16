Donegal County Museum needs your help with a new major exhibition

Donegal County Museum is looking for objects and archive materials connected to the final years of the Decade of Centenaries, for a new exhibition ‘From Conflict To Division- Donegal 1919-1925’.

This major exhibition will focus on the years 1919-1925 in Donegal.

Exhibition topics range from the War of Independence, all of which had a significant impact on life in County Donegal and the North-West.

The period 1912 to 1923 is perhaps one of the most important in Irish history.

The events that occurred during this decade transformed the island of Ireland and have had a lasting legacy on Irish politics and society, right up to the present day.

In the 100 years since, the lines between fact and myth have become blurred and the true story of the revolutionary years has been buried but not forgotten.

Cumann na mBan, Annagry, 1922. From left, Mary Phaidí Bhig, Annie William, Biddy William, Roise Jimmy Theague and Mary William

A spokesperson for Donegal County Museum, said they are particularly keen to borrow objects which offer a view on the social, economic and political conditions of the time.

"Although it was a period of great civil unrest and upheaval, we are particularly interested in objects that represent everyday life for people, especially those associated with partition and the Border.

"These objects could include newspapers, books, uniforms, medals, photographs, documents and letters.”

If you have any objects, archive material, photographs or stories connected to the Decade of Centenaries you can get in touch with Donegal County Museum by e-mail, museum@donegalcoco.ie or telephone (074) 9124613

This exhibition forms part of the Echoes of the Decade Project developed by Donegal County Museum and Donegal County Archives). The project is funded through the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, which is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).