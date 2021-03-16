Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal County Museum needs your help with a new major exhibition

‘From Conflict To Division- Donegal 1919-1925’

Donegal County Museum needs your help with a new major exhibition

IRA Volunteers (possibly a Flying Column) on the Donegal/Tyrone Border, May 1922

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal County Museum is looking for objects and archive materials connected to the final years of the Decade of Centenaries, for a new exhibition ‘From Conflict To Division- Donegal 1919-1925’.

This major exhibition will focus on the years 1919-1925 in Donegal.

Exhibition topics range from the War of Independence, all of which had a significant impact on life in County Donegal and the North-West.

The period 1912 to 1923 is perhaps one of the most important in Irish history.

The events that occurred during this decade transformed the island of Ireland and have had a lasting legacy on Irish politics and society, right up to the present day.

In the 100 years since, the lines between fact and myth have become blurred and the true story of the revolutionary years has been buried but not forgotten.

Cumann na mBan, Annagry, 1922. From left, Mary Phaidí Bhig, Annie William, Biddy William, Roise Jimmy Theague and Mary William

A spokesperson for Donegal County Museum, said they are particularly keen to borrow objects which offer a view on the social, economic and political conditions of the time.

"Although it was a period of great civil unrest and upheaval, we are particularly interested in objects that represent everyday life for people, especially those associated with partition and the Border.

"These objects could include newspapers, books, uniforms, medals, photographs, documents and letters.”

If you have any objects, archive material, photographs or stories connected to the Decade of Centenaries you can get in touch with Donegal County Museum by e-mail, museum@donegalcoco.ie or telephone (074) 9124613

This exhibition forms part of the Echoes of the Decade Project developed by Donegal County Museum and Donegal County Archives). The project is funded through the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, which is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie