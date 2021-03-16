Second chance to see An Grianán Theatre's concert with Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh

There's a second chance to see An Grianán Theatre's fantastic Trad Week concert with Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh!

TG4 will be broadcasting the concert as part of their St Patrick’s Day programming tomorrow night, Wednesday, March 17 at 9.30pm.

It will also be available to worldwide audiences on the TG4 player.

The centrepiece of the show is Mairead’s new composition, ‘Ré an t-Solais’….’The Era of Light’, commissioned by An Grianán and inspired by the hope of a new era after the intensity of the pandemic lockdown. This new music can also be purchased at Mairéad’s bandcamp page.

All the musicians for the show were paid by An Grianán, and the production was organised by The Regional Cultural Centre, An Grianán’s partner in Letterkenny Trad Week.

This new screening of the show by TG4 means that the musicians will also receive an additional payment.

The online demand for the show when first broadcast by Letterkenny Trad Week demonstrated the global reach of Mairéad and Altan, and how they have gained an appreciative audience all across the globe for this music which originated in Donegal.

In the show Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh is joined by special guests including Manus Lunny, members of Altan, and the Harrigan and McGrory families.

Our online streaming of the concert in January was watched by viewers from as far away as Japan and North America, and raised €3,000 for charity - €1,500 of which went to The Donegal Hospice and €1,500 to Donegal Cancer Flights and Services.

An Grianán's colleagues in the Regional Cultural Centre, in association with Highland Radio and Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce have a fantastic line up of music for St Patrick's Day too.

Find out more about it all at https://regionalculturalcentre.com/