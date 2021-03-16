DONEGAL SHOPPERS: Food safety alert issued due to surprise ingredient in popular baking product

Contact
Cookie mix recalled due to present of allergen
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued an allergen alert in respect of SuperValu Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix.
According to the FSAI statement issued on March 16: "Mustard was detected in the above batch of SuperValu Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix. However, mustard is not declared on the list of ingredients.
"This may make the affected batch unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of mustard or its constituent."
The alert applies specifically to:
Product: SuperValu Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix
Pack Size: 285g
Best Before Date: March 1, 2022
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Minimising pesticide use not only helps to protect water quality but also has wider environmental benefits
Sinn Féin back Postmasters’ call for funds to prevent Post Office closures – Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.