Donegal minister welcomes funding for Scoil Mhuire, Milford

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue, welcomed the announcement that Scoile Mhuire, Milford, has been approved under the Department of Education's Addittional Accommodation Scheme 2021 for much needed improvement funding.

The addittional accommodation approved includes two mainstream classrooms en-suite (Prefab Replacement) and two 15m² SET Rooms.

The Minister commented: "My government colleagues Senator Niall Blaney, Deputy Joe McHugh and I worked with the dedicated Scoil Mhuire team to help find a solution to the needs of the school and local community. This announcement is a step in the right direction and will help the school team access much needed funding."

"I commend the hard work and dedication of the school board, principle, parents and teachers in working to improve their school and I will continue to work with the school to seek further funding. I thank Minister Foley for her efforts in supporting the school too" he said.

Senator Blaney added: "This is very deserved for Milford National School. The staff have given the people of Milford and the wider catchment area great service with limited resources on a limited site. I hope that this gets the school through the next few years in the hope of getting better facilities into the future."