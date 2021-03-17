Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal minister welcomes funding for Scoil Mhuire, Milford

"This announcement is a step in the right direction" - Charlie McConalogue TD

Donegal minister welcomes funding for Scoil Mhuire, Milford

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue, welcomed the announcement that Scoile Mhuire, Milford, has been approved under the Department of Education's Addittional Accommodation Scheme 2021 for much needed improvement funding.

The addittional accommodation approved includes two mainstream classrooms en-suite (Prefab Replacement) and two 15m² SET Rooms.

The Minister commented: "My government colleagues Senator Niall Blaney, Deputy Joe McHugh and I worked with the dedicated Scoil Mhuire team to help find a solution to the needs of the school and local community. This announcement is a step in the right direction and will help the school team access much needed funding."

"I commend the hard work and dedication of the school board, principle, parents and teachers in working to improve their school and I will continue to work with the school to seek further funding. I thank Minister Foley for her efforts in supporting the school too" he said.

Senator Blaney added: "This is very deserved for Milford National School. The staff have given the people of Milford and the wider catchment area great service with limited resources on a limited site. I hope that this gets the school through the next few years in the hope of getting better facilities into the future."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie