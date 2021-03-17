Garda investigation launched after €2m worth of cocaine found in van in Donegal

A Garda investigation is underway after a major drugs find in the county.

Gardaí in Milford seized 33kgs of cocaine, worth an estimated €2m.

It’s reported that the drugs were found concealed in the panels of a van brought in from the UK.

It’s believed a search was carried out on Tuesday after gardaí became suspicious when no one came to claim the van.

They suspect the drugs were being imported to also supply the demand for cocaine in Northern Ireland.