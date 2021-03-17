Donegal-based writer thrilled with Oscar nod - one of 60 nominations or awards for the stunning film

An animated film scripted by Donegal-based writer Will Collins has been nominated for an Academy Award.

The latest in the Irish folklore series that has included The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers has certainly captured the hearts of people around the world.

Not alone has it secured coveted nominations for three of the big awards - the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Oscars - Wolfwalkers has clocked up a whopping 60 awards or nominations since its release. This may well be a record for an Irish film.

Mr Collins told the Donegal Post / DonegalLive.ie: “The Oscar is the big one of course, the one you really want. We know that the nomination is as close as we will get because we are up against the entire corporation of Disney.

“But we are thrilled that we are considered the closest runner up which is brilliant. It is a big turnaround from five years ago when we got our first nomination and it was a big surprise.

“We are thrilled with the reaction to Wolfwalkers. The studio and myself, we are flat out with calls and messages of support. It has been great.”

The Academy Awards take place on April 25. Wolfwalkers is nominated in the Best Animated Feature category.

Directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Steward, it was produced at Kilkenny studio Cartoon Saloon.

The film tells the story of an unlikely friendship between English girl Robyn Goodfellowe and a wild local girl called Mebh.

Robyn has had to move to Kilkenny with her father (voiced by Sean Bean) who has been brought there to rid the woods of Ireland's last pack of wolves. Mebh is one of the last mystical wolfwalkers. Her mother is missing and Mebh desperately wants her to return. As their friendship grows, the girls' fates become intertwined.

Visually stunning, the story is absolutely gripping, building to a tense climax where everything that Robyn and Mebh hold dear is at stake.

Wolfwalkers is available on Apple TV+ which can be viewed on smart tvs as well as PCs, phones and tablets. There is a monthly subscription fee with a free trial period also available.

Mr Collins is currently working on a number of other projects, including a graphic novel adaptation set to star Peter Dinklage who played Tyrion Lannister in Game Of Thrones.

“That is the main project right now, but I am involved in a number of other projects that are at different stages of development,” he said. "These things can take a long time. Wolfwalkers was seven years in the making."

Like many people, Mr Collins is juggling family commitments with trying to work within Covid-19 restrictions. And being in the spotlight as a result of awards season is bringing him a lot of attention.

“That is the nature of the business,” he said. “I am incredibly busy but I am certainly not complaining!”