Weather forecast for Donegal, Thursday, March 18, 2021

It will be overcast today with patchy mist, drizzle and fog mainly occurring early on, before becoming largely confined to west and northwest coasts. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius (mildest further south), in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

According to Met Éireann, tonight will be generally dry and overcast tonight too with just light northerly breezes. Turning misty in parts with further patchy drizzle along coasts. Lowest temperatures of five to seven degrees Celsius.

There will be little change tomottow with dry and mostly overcast skies. However, some sunshine may break through locally. Highest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees Celsius, in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

High pressure will continue to dominate this weekend bringing mainly dry calm weather. However, a gradual breakdown will occur into next week as a more mobile Atlantic regime pushes through.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and misty with patchy drizzle later. Lowest temperatures of four to seven degrees Celsius, in light northerly breezes. Colder locally though where skies clear.

SATURDAY: Overcast, but with a good deal of dry weather. Just some patchy drizzle, mainly on hills and coasts. Highest temperatures of nine to 11 or 12 degrees Celsius, in a light northerly or variable breeze.