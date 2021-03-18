Revealed: Major increase in the price of farmland in Donegal

Contact
Farmland prices in Donegal have more than doubled over the past two years, according to a major survey published today.
Each year the Irish Farmers’ Journal carries out an in-depth review of the average price of farmland in each county.
In recent years, Donegal has also sat mid-table or a little under it on prices. However, because of the quirks of 2020, the average farmland price increased to a massive €17,716/ac – this compares with €6,089/ac in 2019 and €7,688/ac in 2018. The jump in average price was because of the limited number of farms put up for sale.
Despite the pandemic, 2020 was a good year for selling land with the average price of farmland up 15% nationally according to the Irish Farmers Journal’s annual 72-page county by county land price report which is published today.
The average price of agricultural land rose by a huge 15% to reach €10,316/ac – up from €8,971/ac in 2019.
Significantly, this is the highest average land price figure recorded since the financial crash of 2008 albeit the number of acres of farmland offered for sale fell by 25.4% due to Covid-19.
