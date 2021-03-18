Council house crisis in Inishowen

Inishowen and wider Donegal is experiencing a two-fold “council house crisis” as a result of mica and the recently announced Retrofitting Programme for Social Housing, according to Councillor Bernard McGuinness.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr McGuinness (Fine Gael), who is Chairperson of Donegal County Council's Corporate Policy Group, said he considered the retrofitting programme a “retrograde step” and was seeking an urgent meeting with Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, as a result.

Cllr McGuinness explained: “The Government recently rolled out its new Retrofitting Programme for Social Housing, under which Donegal County Council received only €1.2 million, enabling it to fix 45 houses in the entire county this year. There are 5,000 council houses in Donegal and the Council has already upgraded 3,030 of those. 45 this year is of absolutely no use at all.

“Under the previous scheme, Donegal County Council fixed the houses, sent the bill to the Department and was paid. That scheme included the replacement of windows and doors and attic and cavity wall insulation. However, the new Retrofitting Programme for Social Housing means each house must undergo a complete retrofit package, which is going to cost more per house. Windows and doors, for example, do not qualify separately.

“When the Retrofitting Programme for Social Housing came to the Corporate Policy Group, we decided to write to Minister Darragh O'Brien to tell him the consequences of this new scheme, and what the change on policy would mean in terms of Donegal.

“For example, 400 houses have already been upgraded in Inishowen, with 100 more to be finished under the old scheme but, after that, that is it. The big question then is, what houses will we do next? How do you choose 45 houses in the whole county out of the 2,000 remaining houses?” said Cllr McGuinness.

Cllr McGuinness said there was a “crisis in council housing” at the moment.

He added: “Donegal County Council also has more than 1,000 houses which contain mica. Most of those are in Inishowen and Letterkenny. Very few of those have been repaired by the Council, so, there is going to be a bill for repairing 1,000 mica-affected houses in the county as well.

“And the other big issue in relation to mica is, if you imagine a housing estate containing mica-affected homes. Some people who have bought their houses out, do not qualify for Council to repair them. They have to get the repairs done independently and pay for them themselves. However, if these homeowners had not bought out their homes, Donegal County Council would be responsible for the mica repairs. There is a serious anomaly in council housing at the moment.

“The people who are hardest done by are those people who have bought out their houses or have an interim agreement to buy out their houses,” said Cllr McGuinness.

Donegal County Council's Corporate Policy Group is asking Minister O'Brien to meet it us so it can explain the position it is facing regarding the Retrofitting Programme for Social Housing.

Cllr McGuinness said: “The new retrofit scheme is not fit for purpose for us. Our track record is good. We have done more than 3,000 houses and now we are told that we cannot do any more than 45 per year. That is a serious situation for us because we had a continuation of the previous policy, where we could roll on, then we could do the houses as we needed. Previously, we were able to do windows and doors separately if that was all that was required.

“I consider it the new Programme a retrograde step. We need to meet with the Minister and explain what is happening on the ground, in relation to these changes in the policy.

“We would be calling on Minister O'Brien to change the policy back to what it was originally,” said Cllr McGuinness.





