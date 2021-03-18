Water tender needs to be located in Inishowen

Unanimous support has been secured regarding the location of a water tender in Inishowen.

A water tender is a type of firefighting apparatus which specialises in the transport of water from a water source to a fire scene. Water tenders are also capable of drafting water from a stream, lake or hydrant.

Speaking at March's Inishowen Municipal District Councillors' meeting, Cllr McDermott said the issue of situating a water tender in the peninsula had been discussed locally and at full Donegal County Council meeting.

He added that the urgent need for a water tender in Inishowen was highlighted by a fire, which took place in the Glengad area.

Cllr McDermott said: “There was a fire quite close to me and one evening. Two fire tenders arrived and there was no water. The fire tenders only had enough water for two or three minutes at a time. They then had to travel four or five kilometres to refill the water and come back again.

“As a result of that, the Inishowen Municipal District councillors discussed locating a water tender in Inishowen. I also took the issue to senior level on behalf of my colleagues. It is our strong opinion that a fire tender must be situated here in the peninsula.

“We have a lot of areas that are extremely rural and good distances away from the towns. These areas also have issues with their water supply. Lots of them are on their own water supplies and lots of them are community water supplies, which do not have tender connections, where they can get the volume of water required to fill the 2,500 litres needed every time. I have also raised this issue with the Donegal Chief Fire Officer Mr McTaggart.

“The response I am getting is that the water tender would be situated in the county at a location which would be sufficient to service the rest of Donegal. I do not think this argument stands up when you think that it takes at least an hour and 20 minutes to get from Letterkenny to Malin Head or Shroove head or Urris head. Those time lines do not work, for a water tender that is situated in some other part of the county,” said Cllr McDermott.

Cllr McDermott said Inishowen Municipal District councillors felt very strongly about the water tender issue.

He added: “We have lobbied for the water tender to be situated in Inishowen. We deserve it. We here, as a peninsula need to be first to have the water tender situated here. We will be taking this issue up until we are heard.”

Cllr McDermott's proposal was seconded by Cllr Martin Farren (Labour).









