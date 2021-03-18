HSE staff shortages leave 119 waiting on homecare hours in Donegal

Contact
Martin Kenny TD
TD for Sligo, Leitrim, West Cavan and South Donegal, Martin Kenny, has been infomed that some 119 people in Donegal are still waiting to receive their homecare hours due to a shortage of staff.
The deputy received the information through a parliamentary question when he asked the Minister for Health for a breakdown of the number of persons in the Community Healthcare Organisation (CHO1) Donegal, Sligo/Leitrim/West Cavan, Cavan/Monaghan area who have been awarded homecare hours but are still waiting to receive the allotted hours due to a shortage in homecare staff
He was told Donegal Home Support currently has 119 clients approved for Home Support that are still waiting the service while the number of persons in Sligo-Leitrim who have been awarded Home Support hours and are currently waiting to receive the allotted hours is 41.
He was also informed that there are 38 clients in Cavan-Monaghan waiting on a new home support service and there are 68 clients who currently have a service, have been approved additional hours and are waiting on these additional hours.
In his reply from Martin Collum, general manager, Services for Older Persons CHO 1 the deputy was told that the HSE has been conducting a rolling recruitment programme for Health Care Support Assistants (HCSAs) across CHO 1 and expect to recruit a number of new staff from this process.
