Inland Fisheries Ireland is angling for fishing videos in Donegal with competition

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) launches ‘Why I love to fish’ video competition as part of Go Fishing Week 2021. IFI is asking people in Donegal and nationwide to submit a short video of their fishing adventures and to tell us what fishing means to them.
Entries are welcome from individuals or groups, fishing clubs, youth clubs, centres and projects are all invited to take part.
The competition is open to everyone over 18 years of age.
If your video includes anyone aged under 16 years of age, only a parent/guardian may submit the content. The overall winner will receive fishing tackle to the value of €100 and there will also be prizes for runners up and special categories.
Suzanne Campion, head of business development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said they want to hear why you love to fish, why is fishing is important to you and how would you recommend it to someone looking to take up a hobby.
"We know that more people than ever in Ireland are anglers and enjoy Irelands lakes, rivers and coast for fishing.
"This year our Go Fishing Week 2021 has moved into a virtual programme of events, accessibility, wellbeing and sharing have become important themes for the week and we want you to participate and share why angling is a past time that anyone can take up."
The closing date for entries to ‘Why I love to fish’ is Friday, April 9.
For more information on the competition and how to apply please visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/lovefishing.
For information on Go Fishing Week 2021 and how to get involved visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/gofishingweek.
