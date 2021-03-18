Strategy needed for development of Buncrana Shore Front - Councillors claim

The urgent need for the strategic redevelopment of Buncrana Shore Front has been highlighted by several Inishowen Municipal District councillors.

Speaking at their March meeting, Cllr Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) a new block of toilets for the Shore Front was “essential”.

Cllr Donaghey said: “The toilet block that is there at the minute must be there 40 years. It does serve a purpose but not in modern times. It really needs to be replaced, a new toilet block built needs to be built there.

Buncrana's beaches are the busiest beaches in County Donegal. They are used by an awful lot of people, and that is not even to mention the play park that is there and the beautiful green area, where people enjoy playing a game of football.

“New toilets are of paramount importance. What what we currently have is totally outdated, that block needs to be tumbled and rebuilt.”

Agreeing with Cllr Donaghey, Cllr Jack Murray (Sinn Féin) said lockdown had resulted in Buncrana Shore Front being “appreciated more and more”.

Cllr Murray added: “With the availability of staycation funding and the increased demand for staycations this year, a strategy should be developed for it.

“Any town in Ireland would kill to have Buncrana Shore Front. It is an absolute godsend, a beautiful location so close to the town, with the play park and the basket ball courts.

“I agree the toilet block is one issue, as councillors, we need to address. They are available but the standard of toilets at Rathmullan and Malin Head are streets ahead. Fair play to them for securing top class public conveniences. There is no reason now why Buncrana, the largest seaside town in Donegal, should not have something similar.

Buncrana's toilets have got into a state of disrepair and at times they are a bit neglected and unclean and it is just not acceptable. We should be improving them. I would propose we put a foot counter in place in the vicinity, maybe at the Stone Jug. I think we would be stunned stunned right now by the amount of people in Buncrana, on that route, on a daily basis,” said Cllr Murray.

Cllr Murray said the crowds of people using Buncrana Shore Front at the minute was better than any summer season the town ever had.

He added: “Everybody is out exercising, within their 5k. Once this pandemic passes and we are welcoming the staycationers from across the island, we want to sell Buncrana as best we can, just like the seaside towns across the country, like the Kerry towns, we want to get large numbers of holidaymakers.”

Cllr Murray proposed bringing all the relevant Donegal County Council departments together to develop a Strategic Plan for Buncrana Shore Front.

He said: “We need Planning, Environment and Roads to come together, with the community, and develop a Strategic Plan for how we can best exploit the Shore Front and everything it has to offer.

“When you look at Ned's Point and the new coffee shop that is out there, it is absolutely booming and it is a blessing to have in the community. I do not think their should be such restrictions along the Shore Front because it is the main attraction when you come into the town.

“It is where everyone parks, enjoys kicking a football or throwing a Frisbee. And, there could be more for people to do. We used to have the putting greens and the diving board . While we have so much, there is still so much more we could do to make Buncrana not just for the weekend but for a week. All this is in anticipation of the leisure centre opening across the road too.

“Buncrana should be the number one visitor attraction in the staycation list in Ireland. We need a special meeting to discuss the drawing down of funding. The staycation tourism money is there and we should be doing every thing we can to get ahead of pack,” said Cllr Murray.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan (Independent) said the development of Buncrana Shore Front could be added to the Local Area Plan.

He said: “That is why I have been asking for our Local Area Plan. I would second Cllr Murray's proposal because we need a meeting on the redevelopment of Buncrana Shore Front sooner rather than later.”