Presidential award winner represents Donegal in online St Patrick’s county series

The London-based national charity and membership network Irish in Britain launched a new digital series for the run up to St Patrick’s Day, called We are the Irish in Britain: county connections.

Through 32 short videos participants talk about the Irish county or counties they have a connection to, sometimes sharing a favourite spot from their county and a message for other Irish people in Britain after a year like no other.

Breege McDaid, who was awarded the Presidential Distinguished Service Award in 2018 by President Higgins, represents Donegal in the series. Breege is director of Irish Community Care in Liverpool.

Despite living in Merseyside for longer than she ever did in Donegal, the county remains “home” for Breege.

In her video, Breege talks about how St Patrick’s is a great time to celebrate the Irish community in Britain, but that it is also a tough time for many, especially those isolated and lonely. She says there is a duty of care in the community to remember its own.

Hailing from Buncrana, Breege’s favourite thing to do in Donegal is the shore walk along Lough Swilly from Buncrana up to Strigall. Whatever the weather it is “uplifting and invigorating”.

The series is about celebration and connection, as well as reflection. Participants includes poets and politicians, campaigners and comedians, nurses and broadcasters, as well as business, GA and charity leaders. They weave an impression of the many ways Irish people contribute to the rich tapestry that is Britain in 2021.

Participants include Bridgerton actor Jamie Beamish (Waterford), legendary chef Richard Corrigan (Meath), Conor McGinn MP (Armagh), broadcaster Andrea Catherwood (Antrim), comedian Alison Spittle (Westmeath) and former London GA football manager Paul Coggins (Roscommon).

The messages include calls for diversity and inclusion, recognising the difficulties of the last year in terms of mental health, getting involved in your local community, and looking ahead to next year’s St Patrick’s Day when restrictions will have hopefully been reduced.

Breege said: “St. Patrick’s Day is such an important day for celebration and reconnecting with home, family and community. It can also be a day of loneliness and sadness too. This excellent initiative has provided the opportunity to reflect on how Irish communities came together to support each other during the pandemic. It has also enabled us to better understand the different and often complex connections that Irish people abroad may have with home; and reflect how we can better engage and support.”

You can watch it on: https://www.irishinbritain. org/what-we-do/celebrating- the-diaspora/we-are-the-irish- in/county-donegal-contae-dhn- na