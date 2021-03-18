Exciting opportunity for budding Donegal reporters: a chance to interview renowned writer Roddy Doyle

Read DL, Donegal’s annual literary initiative, is really putting on a show this year.

On top of announcing their first ever online literary festival for April 2021, they have also an exciting opportunity for one young reporter.

To celebrate Read DL’s move to the online world, they have made a call out for one lucky Donegal reader to interview Roddy Doyle, renowned author and writer of their chosen book this year, Brilliant.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Roddy Doyle this year”, Read DL committee member Karen Quinn said, “and to engage with such a powerful voice in the literary world is an opportunity that we are so excited so share with our participants.”

Each year, Read DL encourages the Donegal community to read the same book, and for 2021 they have distributed a mammoth two-thousand books across the county.

It operates under a multiagency committee led by coordinators from Errigal College, Letterkenny Educate Together NS, Donegal ETB (and retired volunteers), LYIT and Donegal County Council Library Service.

When asked what Read DL are looking for in a budding interviewer, Karen said, “we want someone to have read the book and carefully thought about its themes.

"Also they will be our first ever Read DL reporter, so we are hoping their enthusiasm will inspire other young

reporters for years to come. So we’re hoping meet someone as excited as we are about this project!”

To get involved, all hopeful reporters need to record a 30 second video explaining why they should interview Roddy Doyle.

These videos need to be e-mailed (with parents permission if under 18!) to readdlsocial@gmail.com.