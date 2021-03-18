Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Exciting opportunity for budding Donegal reporters: a chance to interview renowned writer Roddy Doyle

Read all about it!

Exciting opportunity for budding Donegal reporters: a chance to interview renowned writer Roddy Doyle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Read DL, Donegal’s annual literary initiative, is really putting on a show this year.

On top of announcing their first ever online literary festival for April 2021, they have also an exciting opportunity for one young reporter.

To celebrate Read DL’s move to the online world, they have made a call out for one lucky Donegal reader to interview Roddy Doyle, renowned author and writer of their chosen book this year, Brilliant.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Roddy Doyle this year”, Read DL committee member Karen Quinn said, “and to engage with such a powerful voice in the literary world is an opportunity that we are so excited so share with our participants.”

Each year, Read DL encourages the Donegal community to read the same book, and for 2021 they have distributed a mammoth two-thousand books across the county.

It operates under a multiagency committee led by coordinators from Errigal College, Letterkenny Educate Together NS, Donegal ETB (and retired volunteers), LYIT and Donegal County Council Library Service.

When asked what Read DL are looking for in a budding interviewer, Karen said, “we want someone to have read the book and carefully thought about its themes.

"Also they will be our first ever Read DL reporter, so we are hoping their enthusiasm will inspire other young
reporters for years to come. So we’re hoping meet someone as excited as we are about this project!”

To get involved, all hopeful reporters need to record a 30 second video explaining why they should interview Roddy Doyle.

These videos need to be e-mailed (with parents permission if under 18!) to readdlsocial@gmail.com.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie