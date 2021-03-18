19 Covid-19 cases reported in Donegal today

Contact
There have been no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today but a further 19 Covid-19 cases have been identified here in Donegal.
There has been a total of 4,566 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, yesterday, Wednesday, March 17, the HPSC has been notified of 582 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 228,796* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
290 are men / 291 are women
74% are under 45 years of age
The median age is 32 years old
156 in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 198 cases are spread across 20 other counties. **
As of 8am today, 345 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 15, 620,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
455,182 people have received their first dose
165,398 people have received their second dose
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of one confirmed case. The figure of 228,796 cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
