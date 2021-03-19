Contact

NATIONAL: Tusla to offer Careers to all Final-Year Social Work Students before Graduation

First Offer of its Kind in the Sector 

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Tusla has announced that it is to offer employment to all final-year social work students who wish to work in the child and family sector. 

While focusing on graduates in recent years, this is the first offer of its kind in the sector.  It is one of a number of steps to improve recruitment and retention in Tusla.

Speaking about the announcement, Roderic O'Gorman, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said: “This announcement by Tusla is an example of the innovative and focused approach being taken by the agency in ensuring there are enough frontline workers around the country to provide support to vulnerable children and families.

"It provides an exciting opportunity for final year Social Work students who wish to start their career working with children and families.”

Bernard Gloster, CEO, Tusla said: “This is a significant step in our efforts to attract and retain new graduates. Social workers make up a significant portion of our growing workforce.  Many have been reminded of their value when along with their Social Care colleagues they continued to work with some of the most vulnerable children and families throughout the public health restrictions. 

"Our offer to final year Social Work students to secure a career with the agency before qualifying demonstrates the critical importance of the work.  The support of Minister O’Gorman in the 2021 budget gives us increased resource capacity and this has informed our confidence in making this offer.

"There are now many agencies and needs for Social Work in health and social care with a limited number graduating. Recognising this need, and that not all will want to work in the children and families sector, Tusla with other partners is also encouraging growth in supply for the future. 

"We welcome the support of Minister Simon Harris, and the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science in this longer term effort," said Mr Gloster.

Benefits for social work graduates who join Tusla following assessment of suitability include:

Permanent Contracts of Employment (On receipt of CORU registration)
Salary scale - €42,157 to €61,288
Paid holidays of 29 days
Practice Development Support
Dedicated time for Continuing Professional Development
Transfer Options to other counties throughout Republic of Ireland
Career Break Options – take time out to travel with an option to return to Tusla
Pre-graduation career offers are part of a focus on increasing the number of social workers in the agency to work across a range of areas including child protection, and children in care.

Anyone currently completing a recognised social work qualification who has an interest in working with Tusla can find out more about this initiative by emailing tuslarecruit@tusla.ie

