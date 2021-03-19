Donegal Garda Station re-imagined

A Donegal Garda Station is available and ready to reimagined as a "centre of excellence".

Speaking to Donegal Live, Buncrana community activist, Tony Grant said "towns where culture and environment flourish, the economy flourishes too, they are intertwined".

Tony Grant added: "The basic problem in Buncrana is that business people do not see this connection and business suffers, we all suffer. We need to integrate business, culture and the environment into our everyday lives, to create a more vibrant town.

"An opportunity has arisen that will go some way towards achieving this goal. The old Buncrana Garda Station is available and ready to be re-imagined as a centre of excellence. It is not the best, the earliest or the most beautiful building in town but it is the most interesting and it could become the most productive when re-imagined.

"It is ideally located in the centre of town and will easily attract people through its doors to engage with the spacious rooms that it has on offer for the arts, learning, volunteering, entertainment, performances and the list goes on and on. It will become a space where the community come together and engage and progress their lives.

"Most of our buildings leave the public on the outside, this building will have its arms wide open to welcome people into a hospitality area on the ground floor, free of charge, to enjoy a permanent exhibition of the history of the building displayed on it’s walls as they enjoy refreshments or reading or music or whatever else that will be on offer at the time. A detailed proposal is being prepared so that funding can be sought for the project," said Tony Grant.

Mr Grant said the people of Buncrana were being asked for their say on what they would like to see in this building and also what input they can give to make it happen.

He added: "Please respond with your ideas to: tonygrant.grant@gmail.com".