Bishop of Derry not concerned about people crossing the Border to attend church services

The Bishop of Derry has said he has no concerns about people travelling across the Border to attend religious services when they are permitted in churches in the North next week.

Bishops in the North this week announced a return to public worship from March 26, ahead of Holy Week and Easter.

The Dioceses of Derry covers Inishowen and parts of east Donegal.

Bishop Donal McKeown said he is not concerned about the prospect of people crossing the Border to attend religious services in Derry or Tyrone while services are still restricted in the Republic.

“I have no more concerns about people trying to come across for church services than I have for people coming across to do their shopping in Sainsbury's or Asda,” he told RTÉ.

“As soon as Sainsbury's starts asking people at the door of the shop where they live and where they come from, we’ll do the same in church.”

Bishop McKeown pointed to the difference between the vaccination rates in the North compared to the Republic and the fact that many parishes in the Diocese of Derry are a significant distance from the Border as reasons why the decision to announce a return to public worship should not have been delayed until it was possible on both sides of the Border.

“We have to work out in the Diocese of Derry what we do with those (parishes) that are a bridge away from Lifford, in Strabane, which may be a different response to the parish of Coleraine or Desertmartin or Ballinascreen, or Bellaghy, which are 40 or 50 miles from the Border.

“We have told parishes they are free to open but it is entirely up to them to make the risk assessment in their local context. And the parishes in Strabane will probably act differently from the parishes in Bellaghy.”

He stressed that the bishops in the North have encouraged people to stay at home rather than to come to church.

“It is open for those that want to come,” he said.

“I think we have to see to ensure that we don’t put more limitations on people’s rights and freedoms than are actually obligated by the data that we are presented with.”