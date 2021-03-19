Man arrested in Donegal after incident close to busy shopping area

Contact
A man has been arrested by gardaí in Letterkenny following an incident near the town centre in the early afternoon, it has emerged.
It is understood that the individual was arrested after what was termed as a "stand-off" on near the Convent Road (Back Road)/Ballymacool Terrace junction.
The area is a busy one with many motorists and pedestrians, despite the Covid-19 restrictions, and is close to Dunnes Stores.
No further details are available.
