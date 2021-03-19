Sad passing of well known and popular retired Donegal bank manager, John McGill

Contact
The late John McGill
The death has occurred in Dublin of John McGill, Loughnagin, Letterkenny, retired Ulster Bank Manager in the town.
He passed away at the Beacon Hospital in Dublin following a period of illness.
Originally from Carrick, he was a well known and highly respected individual who was particularly engaged with the business community during his banking career which saw the Ulster Bank thrive during a period of great expansion in the Letterkenny area.
His funeral will take place from his late residence on Sunday, March 21, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny for 12 noon Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.
In compliance with current Government and HSE restrictions, wake, funeral and interment strictly private with a maximum of 10 people permitted.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished to St. Vincent de Paul c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.
He was predeceased by his brother Conal (Carrick). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Tina (née McNally Ballina), sons Earl (Dublin) and Gary (Letterkenny), brothers Phelim and Gerard, sisters Mary (Carrick), Kathleen (Donegal), Teresa (Cookstown) and Martina Teelin), daughters-in-law Suzanne and Kristine, grandchildren Anna, Beth, Faye and Eric, sister-in-law Ann (Wiltshire), in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
9-week old Percy, a Tibetan Terrier, reminding owners that Dog Licences are available at all Post Offices
NATIONAL: The European Medicines Agency publishes outcome of preliminary review of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca
Bishop Donal McKeown: 'We have told parishes they are free to open but it is entirely up to them to make the risk assessment in their local context'
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.