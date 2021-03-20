Weather forecast for Donegal, Saturday, March 20, 2021

It will be largely dry and cloudy today with some patchy light drizzle at times, with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius in light northwesterly breezes.

According to Met Éireann, tonight it will become misty with patchy light drizzle edging southwards overnight. Lows of three to six degrees, in a light northwesterly breeze.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, and holding mostly dry, but again the cloud will be thick enough to bring a little patchy drizzle at times. Highs of 9 to 11 degrees, in a light northwesterly breeze.

Lows of 2 to 6 degrees on Sunday night.

MONDAY: A similar day on Monday. A lot of cloud around, but keeping mostly dry. There will be some drizzle at times, which may become more persistent in the west and north. Highs of 10 to 12 degrees, in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

Lows of 5 to 7 degrees on Monday night.

TUESDAY: We begin to see a change in our weather from Tuesday as southwesterly winds strengthen. A mostly cloudy day with patchy light rain or drizzle at times but a lot of dry weather too and any rainfall amounts will be small. Highs of 11 to 13 degrees, in fresh southwesterly winds, strong on coasts.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a band of rain crossing the country from the west later in the day. Breezy, with highs of 10 or 11 degrees in moderate southwesterly winds, becoming strong on western coasts.