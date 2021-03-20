Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Man in Donegal court on charge of alleged arson using a flaming petrol bomb

The defendant will be sent forward for trial to the circuit court

gavel

Man before Ballyshannon District Court on arson charge

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 51-year-old man was brought before Ballyshannon District Court on a charge of alleged arson.

Daniel McElwaine of 23 Westport, Ballyshannon is charged with alleged arson by wilfully and maliciously attempting to damage No 2 James House West Rock Ballyshannon using a flaming petrol bomb, the property of John Fullerton and Lynda Doherty.
The offence is alleged to have occurred on October 30, 2020 at Number 2 West Rock,  Ballyshannon.

The court heard evidence from Garda Shane Connolly who had arrested the defendant ahead of the court sitting. The garda said that McElwaine made no reply when charged.

Judge Kevin Kilrane remanded the defendant on bail of €300 with no conditions attached.

McElwaine is due before Ballyshannon District Court on May 21 for service of the book of evidence.  

Legal aid was granted in respect of solicitor Gerry McGovern.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie