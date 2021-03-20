Man in Donegal court on charge of alleged arson using a flaming petrol bomb

Contact
Man before Ballyshannon District Court on arson charge
A 51-year-old man was brought before Ballyshannon District Court on a charge of alleged arson.
Daniel McElwaine of 23 Westport, Ballyshannon is charged with alleged arson by wilfully and maliciously attempting to damage No 2 James House West Rock Ballyshannon using a flaming petrol bomb, the property of John Fullerton and Lynda Doherty.
The offence is alleged to have occurred on October 30, 2020 at Number 2 West Rock, Ballyshannon.
The court heard evidence from Garda Shane Connolly who had arrested the defendant ahead of the court sitting. The garda said that McElwaine made no reply when charged.
Judge Kevin Kilrane remanded the defendant on bail of €300 with no conditions attached.
McElwaine is due before Ballyshannon District Court on May 21 for service of the book of evidence.
Legal aid was granted in respect of solicitor Gerry McGovern.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has shopped well during the transfer window Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.