Garda Armed Support Unit in Donegal involved in morning investigation at housing estate

Contact
The Garda Armed Patrol Unit was in attendance
Members of the Garda Armed Support Unit were involved this morning in an investigation that saw them arrive in considerable numbers at a housing estate in Letterkenny.
A number of vehicles were in attendance at the scene in the Ballymacool Woods area of the town.
Armed members of the unit were visible for a period of time as part of the operation.
No further details regarding the investigation have yet emerged.
