Weather forecast for Donegal, Sunday, March 21, 2021

Any patchy rain, drizzle and mist will tend to clear during Sunday morning leaving a mostly dry day. Brighter overall with some good sunny spells developing, the best in eastern parts. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light northwesterly breezes, becoming variable and near calm later.

According to Met Eireann, it will stay mainly dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells tonight with just odd patches of drizzle, mainly along coastal fringes. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, coldest in the northeast. Light southwesterly breezes will become more moderate on Atlantic coasts during the night.

There will be a good deal of cloud on Monday with some bright and sunny spells breaking through. Outbreaks of drizzle will occur, mainly over Ulster and Connacht. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in mainly light southwesterly breezes, fresher on northern and northwestern coasts.