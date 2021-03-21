Award-winning Julia is hitting the right note!

Errigal College, Letterkenny 5th year pupil Julia Blaszczok has won first prize in this year's Shop LK Youth Music songwriting competition.

And her song 'Drowning' - which is available to watch on YouTube - has been getting some wonderful reaction.

School principal, Danny McFadden said everyone at Errigal College is delighted for Julia

"I know that her success will inspire the music students in our top-class music room," he said.

The songwriting competition is run by the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny. J

Errigal College Music teacher, Paddy Molloy's pupils have a history of success in music competitions.

"I'm absolutely delighted for Julia. It's fantastic to see someone so young writing their own music, and her success is totally deserved," he said.