An Grianán Theatre seeks two new curators

An Grianán Theatre and its partner venues in the Nasc Theatre Network have teamed up to present a Young Curators Festival programme across all eight venues in the network in June 2021.

The Letterkenny theatre is looking for two young people to be the curators for An Grianán.

You’ll be supported by a member of staff at An Grianán as well as receiving mentoring from two professional arts practitioners who will mentor you on programming and negotiating deals, and will assist you in establishing connections with artists.

You will also engage with the young curator panels in An Grianan’s partner venues, sharing ideas and information on programming opportunities.

It will all kick off with an introductory session at which three young curators will share their experience and learning from last year’s Young Curators Festival at the Backstage Theatre. Agreed expenses will be paid, and the Curators will be allocated a programme budget to manage.

Programmed by young people for young people, the festival aims to feature a high quality hybrid of online and live performance and workshops in a variety of disciplines such as theatre, spoken word, dance and music.

All work will be selected with adaptability in mind, should Covid restrictions prevent any of the live programme from happening.

If interested please contact Patricia by email no later than 5pm on Monday March 29 telling a little bit about yourself and why you want to participate in this project (max 300 words).