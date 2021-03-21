COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: Highest number of new cases in Donegal reported in two months

There has been a significant increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Donegal.

As of midnight on Saturday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 67 new cases of Covid-19 in this county.

That’s the highest daily number of cases in Donegal since Saturday, January 23, almost two months.

The high number means the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Donegal has shown a notable jump too - up to 211.7 from yesterday’s figure of 177.8. That’s the highest that figure has been since February 13. The national average stands at 155.3.

Worryingly the five-day moving average of cases in Donegal is now 30. And in the last 14 days, there have been 337 new cases of Covid-19 in Donegal.

This evening’s figures also confirm that the HPSC has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to Covid-19. Both deaths occurred in March.

There has been a total of 4,587 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Ot the 769 cases reported in Ireland, 284 are in Dublin, 67 in Donegal, 47 in Offaly, 45 in Meath, 44 in Kildare, and the remaining 282 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 360 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 82 are in ICU. There were 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile as of March 18, 654,251 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

478,725 people have received their first dose

175,526 people have received their second dose