Weather forecast for Donegal, Monday, March 22, 2021

It will be mostly cloudy today with patchy light rain or drizzle at times, especially in the west. There will be a few sunny breaks. Highest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes, freshening on northwest coasts later.

According to Met Éireann, tonight will be cloudy with limited clear spells. Cloud will be thickest in the west and northwest where there will be patchy light rain or drizzle, turning more persistent towards dawn. Moderate southerly breezes will be fresh at times near western coasts. Lowest temperatures of six to eight degrees.

Tomorrow will be breezy and mostly cloudy with occasional outbreaks of light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with moderate southerly winds. Winds picking up later in the afternoon as a band of rain crosses the country eastwards during the evening, winds becoming strong on western coasts too.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: High pressure declining with increasingly unsettled conditions as a more active Atlantic airflow takes hold. Turning colder later this week too.