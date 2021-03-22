119 approved for home support in Donegal but on a waiting list

Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has again appealed to the Government to properly resource the home support services in the county after his party received confirmation that there are currently 119 people across Donegal who have been approved for home support but are on a waiting list for this vital service.

“Home Support is the preferred form of care for most people and their families in Donegal. It is also one of the best value for money services within the health service.

"The Home Support Service costs approximately €165 a week per person. In stark contrast the weekly cost of a hospital bed is almost €6.000. The weekly cost of a nursing home bed is just over €1,000. There are currently 119 people on waiting lists for Home Support hours in Donegal."

He added: "These delays are not due to the Covid-19 emergency as the numbers on waiting lists have been even higher in the recent past and before this pandemic.

"This is an ongoing and wilful refusal by the Government to recruit the necessary numbers of Home Support Assistants/ Home Helps and it makes no sense at all why this continues to be the case.”

Deputy Mac Lochlainn added that the Home Help/Home Support service is the life-line many families depend on for older relatives or for citizens with disabilities, including those suffering from dementia.

"Without it, many loved ones are forced into hospitals to occupy desperately needed acute hospital beds or into expensive nursing home accommodation, away from the familiarity of their own homes.

"Without Home Support services many carers would suffer even greater levels of stress. Those who provide the Home Support Service are to be commended for their efforts.

"They are an important, sometimes the only, social contact with the world. Unfortunately, many rarely have enough time allocated to properly support our family members, our friends and neighbours.

"The Government and the HSE need to sort this out, once and for all and give our home support service and families in need the resources that they need,” he said.