Well-intention false alarm sparks major Donegal search

A search of water close to Buncrana pier was stood down at the weekend after what is thought to have been a well-intentioned false alarm.
The alarm was raised after reports of missing persons off Lisfannon beach. Both Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboats were tasked by the Irish Coast Guard along with Coast Guard Rescue 118 helicopter at 7.23pm on Sunday.
After an extensive search of the area, both lifeboats and the helicopter were stood down by the Irish Coast Guard.
It is believed that a member of the public thought a group of kayakers were in difficulty but it later emerged they had safely made it to shore.
The RNLI thanked members of the public and the kayakers for their assistance.
