Reach for the sky - Best travel agency in Ireland title goes to a Donegal travel agency

A Donegal travel agency has reached new heights after being named as the best travel agency in Ireland.

Atlantic Travel in Letterkenny was selected for this prestigious title as part of a power-list of the UK and Ireland’s best agents by industry bible, Travel Trade Gazette.

More than 400 travel agencies and branches put themselves forward for consideration for TTG’s Top 50 Travel Agencies 2021, from which a shortlist of 100 finalists across 20 categories was devised.

Sharing the good news, the following was posted on the Atlantic Travel facebook page: "We were completely blown away to learn that we were awarded the TTG Top Agent in Ireland."

And it continued: "To win this in 2021 is just unreal considering the turmoil of the last 12 months but it makes the victory much more special. Thank you to YOU our customers who have trusted us, firstly in entrusting your holiday plans with us and secondly in supporting us while we navigated the options available for you throughout the pandemic."

Each regional finalist was interviewed by a TTG journalist at the start of the year, to assess their customer service, expertise, business performance, and efforts to give back to the local community, with particular attention paid this year to their handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Atlantic Travel was named Ireland’s Top Agency from a shortlist of five in the region.

TTG editor Sophie Griffiths said: “Now in its sixth year, our TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies initiative sees us scour the UK and Ireland to find the hardest-working, most committed and most successful travel agency businesses in the land.”

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, travel agents have been tested to their limits over the past 12 months. But the nation’s best agencies have shone particularly brightly, working tirelessly – often for little or no reward – to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of their customers.

“From repatriating huge volumes of travellers from around the world at the start of the crisis to battling for refunds on their behalf for months on end, their worth really has been proven.

“The team at Atlantic Travel impressed our judges with their customer communications, careful management of Covid protocols and unwavering tenacity in ensuring their customers were looked after. Huge congratulations to Emma and her team for this fantastic achievement.”

Find the full Top 50 shortlist and more information on the process at ttgtop50.com