Weather forecast for Donegal, Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Staff Reporter

Today will start mostly cloudy with just the odd bright spell. There will be some outbreaks of drizzle along northern and western coasts through the morning. Cloud will thicken through the early afternoon as a spell of rain pushes in from the Atlantic. The rain will quickly clear eastwards followed by some good bright spells. Highest temperatures 11 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh, and at times gusty, south to southwest winds.

According to Met Éireann, it will be breezy early tonight with a band of rain continuing to extend eastwards over the country. A clearance will quickly follow from the west and it will turn cold under the clearing skies with just a few isolated showers following. Minimum temperatures of one to four degrees in moderate southwest winds.

After a mostly dry start on Wednesday, showery rain will move in from the Atlantic to affect parts of west Munster, Connacht and Ulster. Further east, it is expected to remain mostly dry with some bright or sunny spells.

Highest temperatures will generally range from 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds. Some scattered outbreaks of rain moving eastwards over Ireland on Wednesday night but tending to clear to scattered showers during the night. Lowest temperatures of three to six degrees in moderate southwest breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Outlook: Becoming more unsettled with rain or showers and turning breezy at times.

