Properties attacked in Donegal largest town

Windows shamed in the Academy Court area in Letterkenny
Information is being sought in relation to three criminal damage incidents in the Academy Court area of Letterkenny.
Gardaí have revealed that a large window at the front of one of the properties was smashed between 3pm on Monday last, March 15 and 9.50am on Tuesday, March 16.
A sitting room and a kitchen window were damaged in two other properties in the same area on Friday March 19.
Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or heard anything out of the ordinary are asked to get in touch with gardaí in Letterkenny on (074) 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.
