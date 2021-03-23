Gardening equipment stolen from empty Donegal house

Gardening equipment and tools were stolen in a burglary from a house in Newtowncunningham last weekend.

Intruders broke into the property at Castleforward between Friday last, March 19 and Monday, March 22.

Gardaí say entry was gained through the back window of the unoccupied house and a quantity of gardening equipment and tools were stolen.

They have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact them or indeed if anyone has been offered tools in suspicious circumstances to get in touch with gardaí in Letterkenny on (074) 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.