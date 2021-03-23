Fire started deliberately in vacant Donegal home

A fire in a vacant house in the Ardglass Estate, Long Lane, Letterkenny is the subject of an ongoing garda enquiry today.

It broke out around 1.50pm yesterday, Monday, March 22. The property was in a poor state of repair prior to the fire.

Gardaí believe the fire was lit in the attic area. It was successfully extinguished by the fire service and damage was kept to a minimum.

According to a local garda spokesperson a number of young people had been seen in the area around that time.

"We are satisfied the fire was malicious and we are appealing for information," he said.

Gardaí want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity yesterday afternoon or any parents who may have concerns about their children's activities or associated to get in touch with them at Letterkenny on (074) 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.