Fire started deliberately in vacant Donegal home

Contact
Fire broke out in the Long Lane area of Letterkenny
A fire in a vacant house in the Ardglass Estate, Long Lane, Letterkenny is the subject of an ongoing garda enquiry today.
It broke out around 1.50pm yesterday, Monday, March 22. The property was in a poor state of repair prior to the fire.
Gardaí believe the fire was lit in the attic area. It was successfully extinguished by the fire service and damage was kept to a minimum.
According to a local garda spokesperson a number of young people had been seen in the area around that time.
"We are satisfied the fire was malicious and we are appealing for information," he said.
Gardaí want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity yesterday afternoon or any parents who may have concerns about their children's activities or associated to get in touch with them at Letterkenny on (074) 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
John Joe Doherty watches as Barry McGowan collects possession against Dublin in 1993 - PIC: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE;
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.