Gardaí appeal for information on 'wing mirror man'

Gardaí want help finding culprit
Gardaí have asked the public to help identify a man who damaged the wing mirrors of a parked car in Stranorlar last Sunday morning.
The incident occurred on March 21 at approximately 1.25am in the Chapel Street area of the town.
Gardaí in Ballybofey were alerted to the fact that a male, who was dressed in black clothing, was shouting and acting aggressively on the street.
It was reported he caused damage to the wing mirrors of a parked car
"There may have been taxis or people in the area at the time and they may have come across this person so we would like them to contact us if they have any information," said a garda spokesman.
Gardaí can be contacted in Letterkenny on (074) 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.
